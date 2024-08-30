Asisat Oshoala's pregnancy-inspired photo post has continued to get her social media followers buzzing

The Super Falcons striker seems to have settled down at her new club, Bay FC, in the United States of America

Cameras captured the moment Oshoala covered the ball under her shirt while teammate Racheal Kundananji placed a kiss

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has sparked reactions amongst her fans after she shared a picture of her pregnancy-themed celebration.

The Bay FC striker has continued to enjoy her time in the United States as they prepare for 2024/2025 season.

Oshoala joined the San Jose outfit in February after a remarkable time with Spanish club Barcelona Femeni, as per FC Barcelona.

Asisat Oshoala shows off a pregnancy-themed celebration in training. Photo: asisat_oshoala.

The 29-year-old was captured in the moment she covered the ball under her shirt while teammate Racheal Kundananji placed a kiss.

Sharing a number photos from her phone with the caption "from the camera roll", the striker seems to have settled down at her new club.

However, her followers have continued to react to the pregnancy-like photo:

w.a.s.c.o.p.a.p.a said:

"This aunty too beautiful sha, but, she needs to mary or born quick."

Her international teammate Francisca Ordega added:

"Pregnancy will look good on you ohh."

sylvesterdavid0088 said:

"You actually look good on the pregnancy."

kingsley_ska1 posited:

"When Agba baller is going super pregnant with the ball, trust me, it's double double ballerina."

Oshoala scores against Barcelona

This is coming less than one week after Oshoala was on the scoresheet as Bay FC were beaten 5-2 by Barcelona Femeni.

The Nigerian international faced her former teammates for the first since moving to the NWSL to join Bay FC in March of this year.

She played down her celebration out of respect for the club where she played for five years.

