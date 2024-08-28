Asisat Oshoala Scores Against Former Club Barcelona Femeni in Thrilling Friendly

Asisat Oshoala scored against her former team, Barcelona Femeni, as Bay FC hosted the Spanish team in a friendly

The Super Falcons striker faced off against her ex-teammates for the first time since moving to the NWSL to join Bay FC in March of this year

She opened the scoring in the first half but had to play down her celebration as a mark of respect for her former club

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala was on the scoresheet as Bay FC were beaten 5-2 by Barcelona Femeni.

The thrilling encounter took place on Tuesday night at PayPal Park, a soccer-specific stadium in San Jose, California.

It was a chance for Bay FC to face an elite talent as they continue to sharpen their skills for the playoffs as the NWSL season resumes.

Incredible first half for Bay FC

The Nigerian international opened the scoring with her right foot in the 17th minute to put the Americans ahead.

Desperate for goals, Oshoala intercepted a pass from the Barcelona goalkeeper near the edge of the box and fired a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Barcelona restored parity four minutes later when Kika Nazareth fired home to make it 1-1.

Zambian star Rachael Kundananji restored Bay FC's lead when she converted from close range in the 32nd minute to make it a 2-1 scoreline.

The visitors responded as Caroline Graham Hansen tied the match at two goals each.

Barcelona outplay Bay FC

In the 68th minute, Barcelona turned the game on its head when Mapi León curled her delivery directly off a corner kick inside the near post to make it 2-3.

The Primera Division side scored more goals in stoppage time, courtesy of long-range strikes from Claudia Pina and Patri Guijarro, to secure the win. It ended Bay FC 2-5 Barcelona Femeni.

