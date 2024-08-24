Norwegian Erling Haaland is one of the Premier League's top scorers for the last four years

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah leads the league in goals scored during the same period

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane features on the list despite leaving a year ago

Manchester City have won the Premier League title in the last four seasons, overshadowing other achievements during that time, including Arsenal having some of the best players in the league and finishing second twice.

Despite City dominating the league, some players have been remarkable in goalscoring, with goal machine Erling Haaland breaking in despite playing two seasons.

Mohamed Salah celebrates his first Premier League goal of the season for Liverpool against Ipswich Town. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Legit.ng looks at the top five goalscorers of the 2020s, as first called by Planet Football.

Premier League’s 2020s top scorers

1. Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian king has scored 93 goals in the English top flight since January 1, 2020, including in the opening-day win over Ipswich Town. He will likely leave Liverpool at the end of the season and could hit 100 goals before he leaves.

2. Harry Kane

Three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Kane has scored 84 goals in that period. He could have been the outright leader but left the league in the summer of 2023 to join Bayern Munich, where he scored 36 league goals in his first season.

3. Heung-min Son

The South Korean formed a deadly duo with Kane but never won any trophy for Spurs. He has 73 PL goals and counting since the turn of the 2020s. His partnership with the departed striker was arguably the best the league has ever seen, yet nothing to show for it.

4. Erling Haaland

His 64 goals in 67 PL games despite arriving in English football in 2022 is wild considering he has outscored all but three players in the league in that time. According to Opta Analyst, the English-born Norwegian forward’s 36 goals in his first season is a record for most in a single season.

5. Ollie Watkins

Watkins moved to the top flight just months before the turn of the 2020s, leaving Brentford to join Aston Villa and has netted 59 goals so far, including 19 last season, to help Villa qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Clubs Salah hasn't scored against

Legit.ng analysed the clubs Salah hadn't scored against before Liverpool's season opener against newly-promoted Ipswich Town last weekend, including the Tractor Boys.

However, he wrote Ipswich off the list by continuing his tradition of scoring on the opening day, a feat he has done in six of the last seven seasons.

