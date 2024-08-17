5 Premier League Salah Has Not Scored Against Ahead of Liverpool’s Season Opener
- Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool legend and one of the Premier League’s best finishers
- He has scored in six of his seven opening-day matches since joining Liverpool in 2017
- He has scored against almost all the clubs he has played against except these five teams
Mohamed Salah is one of the Premier League’s best finishers and has a good goalscoring record against almost all the clubs he has faced in the English top flight.
The Egyptian winger is entering his eighth season as a Liverpool player under his second manager as the Reds begin a new era after Jürgen Klopp and under Arne Slot.
Despite his brilliant goalscoring, he has failed to meet against the following clubs in the English league, as noted by Planet Football.
Clubs Salah hasn't scored against
1. Ipswich Town
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The Tractor Boys secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years and the Egyptian had not faced them before. They open their season against Liverpool today, and if Salah is in his opening-day goalscoring element, he will net. According to liverpool.com, he'd have scored nine opening-day goals, an outright record.
2. Swansea
He has faced Swansea four times, two each with Chelsea and Liverpool, but failed to score, even though his times with the Blues were cameos. He bagged two assists in Red. He may have to wait a little longer to score against the Swans, or never at all, amidst rumours that he could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.
3. Sunderland
The former Basel forward has faced the Cats once while at Stamford Bridge but failed to net. He featured for 66 minutes in the disappointing 2-1 loss in 2014. Sunderland nearly got promoted to the top flight last season.
4. Luton Town
Luton spent a season in the top flight before they suffered relegation back to the Championship. Salah missed the 4-1 win at Anfield and failed to score in the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road, where Luis Diaz rescued the Reds with a late goal.
5. Liverpool
During his time at Chelsea, he faced the Reds but failed to score. He played 60 minutes in the match that ruined Liverpool's title hopes in 2014 when Steven Gerrard slipped. He helped the club win their first-ever Premier League title in 2020.
Players who rejected Liverpool
Legit.ng analysed eight players who rejected Liverpool after Martin Zubimendi turned down a move to Anfield despite weeks of negotiations between all parties.
The Spaniard becomes another midfielder who turned down the Reds after Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com