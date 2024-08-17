Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool legend and one of the Premier League’s best finishers

He has scored in six of his seven opening-day matches since joining Liverpool in 2017

He has scored against almost all the clubs he has played against except these five teams

Mohamed Salah is one of the Premier League’s best finishers and has a good goalscoring record against almost all the clubs he has faced in the English top flight.

The Egyptian winger is entering his eighth season as a Liverpool player under his second manager as the Reds begin a new era after Jürgen Klopp and under Arne Slot.

Mohamed Salah walking out for Liverpool's training ahead of Ipswich Town game. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Despite his brilliant goalscoring, he has failed to meet against the following clubs in the English league, as noted by Planet Football.

Clubs Salah hasn't scored against

1. Ipswich Town

The Tractor Boys secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years and the Egyptian had not faced them before. They open their season against Liverpool today, and if Salah is in his opening-day goalscoring element, he will net. According to liverpool.com, he'd have scored nine opening-day goals, an outright record.

2. Swansea

He has faced Swansea four times, two each with Chelsea and Liverpool, but failed to score, even though his times with the Blues were cameos. He bagged two assists in Red. He may have to wait a little longer to score against the Swans, or never at all, amidst rumours that he could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

3. Sunderland

The former Basel forward has faced the Cats once while at Stamford Bridge but failed to net. He featured for 66 minutes in the disappointing 2-1 loss in 2014. Sunderland nearly got promoted to the top flight last season.

4. Luton Town

Luton spent a season in the top flight before they suffered relegation back to the Championship. Salah missed the 4-1 win at Anfield and failed to score in the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road, where Luis Diaz rescued the Reds with a late goal.

5. Liverpool

During his time at Chelsea, he faced the Reds but failed to score. He played 60 minutes in the match that ruined Liverpool's title hopes in 2014 when Steven Gerrard slipped. He helped the club win their first-ever Premier League title in 2020.

