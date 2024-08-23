Ademola Lookman could be playing in England this season as another Premier League club join the race for the Nigerian

English Premier League club Manchester United have joined the race to sign wantaway Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman.

The Nigerian international has indicated his willingness to leave the Italian club before closing the transfer window.

Lookman's future remains uncertain after French giants Paris Saint-Germain made enquiries about his availability.

Ademola Lookman is on the radar of Premier League club Manchester City. Photo: Grzegorz Wajda.

While Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini hoped the 26-year-old could continue with his fine form for the club, several other clubs are looking to lure him away.

English clubs Arsenal and Liverpool are already negotiating a possible deal for the former Everton star.

Following his interest in leaving Atalanta, the Super Eagles star asked not to be called up for their game against Lecce.

The latest report from TBR Football claims Manchester City have now joined the race for the talented forward.

The report said:

“TBR Football understands that Liverpool are now considering an audacious move to sign Ademola Lookman, who could strengthen Slot’s options up top,” the website wrote.

“All of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City have been informed of Lookman’s situation in Italy this summer.”

Lookman key to Atalanta squad

Lookman is one of Atalanta's prized assets, and the club have pegged his transfer fee at around €60million.

Since joining Atalanta in the summer of 2022, the Nigerian sensation has scored 32 goals in 78 matches across all competitions.

Pep Guardiola seems to be considering Lookman as efforts are being made to bolster the already star-studded City attack.

Gasperini unimpressed with Lookman's transfer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman’s future has left Piero Gasperini unsure of what will happen amid interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigerian had a brilliant end to last season, scoring a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final to hand German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen side their only loss of the season.

The manager’s words align with the fact that the French club have only spoken to the player and yet to officially register their interest with the Bergamo-based club.

