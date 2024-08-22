Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Italian side Atalanta after Paris Saint-Germain initiated contact

Two Premier League clubs, Liverpool and Arsenal, have also stepped forward in the last 24 hours

The Super Eagles attacker will decide his future before the summer transfer window deadline

Ademola Lookman has become one of the most sought-after players in European football in the last 72 hours after two more clubs joined the race for his signature.

Paris Saint-Germain were the first to contact his representatives over a move after an injury to Portuguese attacker Goncalo Ramos in the opening match of the season.

Ademola Lookman reacts during Atalanta's loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Arsenal joined the race in the past 24 hours, and both sides were keen to strengthen their attacks despite winning their opening league games.

Legit.ng analyses the interests of all three clubs and where Lookman fits in.

Clubs interested in Lookman

1. Paris Saint-Germain

The Parisians initiated contact with his representatives and proposed a contract worth €5 million per season, according to multiple reports in the Italian and French media, even though they have yet to contact the Bergamo-based club.

2. Arsenal

According to Alfred Pedulla, the Gunners have shown interest in the Nigerian and are willing to offer a reported £42 million plus Polish defender Jakub Kiwior. Including the player is expected to lower the fee which is expected to be around £60mil.

3. Liverpool

The Reds have been quiet in the transfer market despite the appointment of new manager Arne Slot. Liverpool have held a long-standing interest in the Nigerian, but nothing has developed. They retain their interest and could move if an opportunity arises.

The interests are subject to Atalanta sanctioning a move. Di Marzio reported that the player had reported to training this morning after skipping the previous days.

UK-based journalist Rilwan Balogun spoke to Legit.ng advised the English-born forward to choose Liverpool over other options.

“This must be quite a tricky one for Lookman. Of Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG, I think his kind of football will probably fit best with PSG, but they are stacked with wingers. They have Bradley Barcola, Dembele, and Lee Kang-In, who can also play as a winger. They also recently signed Desire Doue, who I think is a bright footballer and has an incredible ceiling,” he said.

“Arsenal’s left-side, where Lookman seems to be more potent, has Trossard and Martinelli, but they need a cover for Saka. If all three clubs have truly enquired about his availability as rumoured, then I believe he has much to gain if he moves to Liverpool. Arne Slot’s system seems like what Lookman will shine most in.”

Gasperini unsure about Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Lookman's future is uncertain amid the interest from PSG, Arsenal and Liverpool in the past days, with Atalanta willing to hold on to their prized star.

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini was asked about the player’s future after the win over Lecce, but he admitted he didn't know what would happen in the final days of the window.

