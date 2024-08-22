Ademola Lookman: Premier League Giants Set to Rival PSG for Super Eagles Forward
- The immediate future of Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, is quickly becoming a topical issue of concern
- The 26-year-old has reportedly missed training since the emergence of French club, Paris Saint-Germain’s offer
- A recent report detailing that a Premier League powerhouse is set to rival the Ligue 1 club for the forward has surfaced
It seems increasingly likely that Ademola Lookman will be plying his trade away from Atalanta this season.
The Nigerian forward, who has captivated many with his stellar performance in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, has seen his stock rise and a wave of transfer interest follow.
While reports from Calcio Mercato have highlighted Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the Nigerian star, a recent update from an Italian football expert suggests that a Premier League club is also keen on signing the versatile forward.
Premier League club to rival PSG for Lookman
According to a report from transfer expert, Alfredo Pedulla, Premier League powerhouse, Arsenal are keen on securing the transfer of the 26-year-old forward.
The report details that the North London club is prepared to offer Atalanta a package worth around €50 million, including versatile defender Jakub Kiwior, as part of the deal.
This proposal appears to surpass PSG's offer, which is reported to be in the region of €40 million.
Atalanta's coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, is said to be a strong admirer of Kiwior, which could give Arsenal an edge in the negotiations.
However, the report also indicates that Atalanta are seeking a fee in the range of €65 to €70 million for the Nigerian star.
Should the transfer be completed, Lookman is expected to receive a substantial increase in his current salary.
Atalanta CEO provides update on Lookman’s future
Legit.ng in another report detailed that Atalanta CEO, Luca Percassi, has provided an update on Lookman’s future.
The CEO of the Bergamo club hinted that the UEFA Europa League winners are not keen on letting the forward leave; however, they would not hold back a player against their will.
Lookman, alongside midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, are heavily linked with transfers away from Atalanta. The duo has largely been excluded from the first-team setup pending the resolution of their immediate future.
