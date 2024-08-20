The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly agreed to appoint Jannes Andersson as the permanent coach of the Super Eagles

The veteran Swedish manager is expected to take charge if the Nigerian team from the October international window

A report detailing that the NFF is poised to appoint interim coaches for the September international window has surfaced

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may have found its new manager for the Super Eagles in Jannes Andersson, but it looks like fans will need to be patient before he officially takes the reins.

The Swedish manager, who was appointed after a lengthy recruitment process, is anticipated to be in the dugout for the upcoming international window.

Players of the Super Eagles pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualification match against The Republic of Benin. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

However, according to a recent report from Score Nigeria, Andersson will not be in charge for the forthcoming fixtures.

The report indicates that the 61-year-old is currently engaged in a media obligation, which is expected to end at the end of September. As a result, Andersson will miss Nigeria's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series.

In the interim, the NFF has reportedly arranged for a team of interim managers to lead the Super Eagles through this period.

NFF line up interim coaches for Super Eagles

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the federation is expected to announce Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach for the Super Eagles, with Fidelis Illechukwu and Ladan Bosso expected to assist him during this brief stint.

Eguavoen boasts a long history of managing the Super Eagles, particularly on an interim basis, as he most recently did in 2022.

The 1994 AFCON winner led Nigeria to a bronze medal at the 2006 edition of the tournament.

The Super Eagles are expected to lock horns with the Republic of Benin in Uyo before travelling to Rwanda to face the Amavubi in the September international window.

Reason Janne Andersson could be perfect for Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report outlined several reasons why Coach Andersson would be an ideal choice to lead the Super Eagles.

The veteran manager brings a wealth of experience, having guided the Sweden national team to the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA Euro tournament.

The 61-year-old also achieved an impressive goal-scoring record with his team, particularly considering the calibre of attackers he had at his disposal.

