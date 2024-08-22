The Nigeria Football Federation's search for a fitting coach for the Super Eagles appears to have no end in sight.

Hervé Renard, who previously walked away from the role, is reportedly back at the negotiation table with the Federation

A report detailing that the NFF has devised a strategy to pay the huge salary demands of the French tactician has recently surfaced.

The coaching situation for the Super Eagles continues to unfold with unexpected twists, as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly resumed talks with Hervé Renard.

The French tactician had previously walked away from the opportunity to manage the Nigerian team after both sides failed to agree on a suitable salary.

Renard is said to be holding out for a wage of around $180,000, a figure far above the NFF's initial offer of $80,000.

In the interim, the NFF explored other coaching options, with reports suggesting that Swedish manager Janne Andersson was close to being appointed.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the NFF has returned to the negotiating table with Renard, this time with a new strategy to meet his significant salary demands.

NFF special strategy to pay Renard

According to a recently surfaced report from OwnGoalNigeria, the NFF is set to contract a private firm to pay the wages of the French coach.

The report details that the NFF has secured a firm willing to cover Renard's wages for at least 10 months, while the subsequent part of his contract would be finalized during this 10-month period.

This strategy, set to be employed by the NFF, is reminiscent of what was used when Franco-German tactician Gernot Rohr was appointed as Nigeria's coach in 2015.

The football federation, with the support of Aiteo, was able to cover the wages of the veteran manager.

Renard, who according to data from Fotmob boasts two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles, recently left his role with the France women's national team.

The veteran manager brings a wealth of experience, having guided the Sweden national team to the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA Euro tournament.

The 61-year-old also achieved an impressive goal-scoring record with his team, particularly considering the calibre of attackers he had at his disposal.

