The Nigerian Football Federation are yet to find a new manager for the Super Eagles

Finidi George left the position vacant in June after resigning after just two games in charge

There were reports days ago that Janne Andersson has been selected, but a twist has emerged

The Nigerian Football Federation are back at the negotiation table with Herve Renard over the vacant position of the Super Eagles manager despite reports that Janne Andersson is set to take over.

The senior national team has been without a manager since the departure of indigenous head coach Finidi George, who left his role after only two games as permanent boss.

Herve Renard coaching France's Women's team at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo by Tullio M. Puglia.

Source: Getty Images

Initial reports suggested that Swede manager Janne Andersson has been selected as the next manager pending official confirmation, but talks broke down on some terms.

NFF re-enter talks for Renard

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the NFF have resumed discussions with French head coach Herve Renard to be the next manager of the Super Eagles.

The federation was initially in contact with the Frenchman but decided against hiring him due to his wage demands, which the country could not afford.

Renard is available to take up a job after leaving his position as the France Women's team manager after his contract expired following the Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju, an agreement over a new manager is unlikely to be reached, and a local coach is expected to serve as interim manager for the September international break.

Many reports suggest that this is leaning towards technical director Austin Eguavoen taking over on an interim basis until the search for a foreign head coach is completed.

The Eagles will face Benin Republic and Rwanda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers group stage match one and two.

Finidi makes appearance as Rivers United boss

Legit.ng reported that Finidi made his first appearance as Rivers United's head coach and was welcomed by the crowd, who were undeniably excited to see their new manager.

The Nigerian legend wasted no time taking up a new managerial role following his resignation as Super Eagles coach. The NFF are yet to name his replacement.

Source: Legit.ng