The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly agreed on a deal to appoint Janne Andersson as the coach of the Super Eagles.

The veteran Swedish manager is expected to be at the helm of the Nigerian team for the foreseeable future

A report detailing that the football federation has proposed indigenous assistant coaches to the new manager has recently surfaced

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appears to have found their ideal candidate to lead the Super Eagles in Janne Andersson.

The Swedish manager is reported to have agreed to a one-year contract, with an option for extension, to take charge of the Nigerian team.

The 61-year-old, who stepped down from his role with the Sweden national team earlier this year, is expected to assume his duties pending an official announcement by the NFF.

Janne Andersson during the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Serbia at Friends Arena on June 9, 2022, in Solna. Image: James Williamson.

Image: James Williamson.

As the announcement draws closer, reports have emerged that the NFF has proposed potential backroom staff members for the new coach.

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the federation has suggested that the 61-year-old work alongside Augustine Eguavoen and two other indigenous managers as assistants.

NFF proposes Eguavoen and two others for Andersson

According to the report, the federation has proposed that the new manager work with Enugu Rangers’ Fidelis Illechukwu and former U20 coach Ladan Bosso, alongside technical adviser, Eguavoen, during his tenure with the Nigerian team.

The report further explains that the federation is hopeful Coach Andersson will agree to this arrangement.

Both indigenous coaches are expected to lead the U23 team in upcoming fixtures, and having an experienced manager like Andersson work with them would provide invaluable expertise as they pursue success in the U23 tournament.

Andersson, who managed the Sweden national team from 2016 to 2024, boasts a win percentage of over 52 percent, according to data from FotMob.

Reason Janne Andersson could be perfect for Nigeria

The veteran manager brings a wealth of experience, having guided the Sweden national team to the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA Euro tournament.

The 61-year-old also achieved an impressive goal-scoring record with his team, particularly considering the calibre of attackers he had at his disposal.

