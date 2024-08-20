French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Ademola Lookman as a transfer target

The Atalanta forward is expected to command a transfer fee in the region of €40 million for a sale to be considered

PSG coach Luis Enrique is reportedly seeking a versatile forward, a calibre that Lookman’s profile fits perfectly

Ademola Lookman has recently found himself in the spotlight for a variety of reasons.

While he led Atalanta to their first UEFA Europa League title with a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, the Nigerian forward, whose stock has risen significantly, continues to attract substantial transfer interest.

The 26-year-old, whose talent is beyond question, was initially linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

However, recent reports from Calcio Mercato indicate that French club Paris Saint-Germain is now keen on completing a deal for the dynamic forward.

According to football transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, PSG is interested in signing a versatile attacker, particularly in the wake of Gonçalo Ramos’ injury. Lookman seems to fit this requirement perfectly.

However, while a transfer to PSG would certainly be financially advantageous for Lookman, it may not be the most ideal fit. Some sceptics question whether the French powerhouse is the perfect match for the Nigerian star.

In light of these concerns, we examine why a transfer to PSG might not be the best option for Lookman.

Reason PSG may not be perfect for Lookman

Stiff competition in attack

Despite losing Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, Luis Enrique’s team still boasts a wealth of attacking talent.

Paris Saint-Germain, which already has more than eight players capable of filling Lookman’s position, has recently added the highly-rated forward Désiré Doué to their squad.

The Ligue 1 club seems to be overflowing with attacking options, to the point where players like Lee Kang-in, Carlos Soler, and Marco Asensio are often deployed in midfield just to accommodate everyone.

While the addition of Lookman could enhance the squad’s chances as they pursue their first UEFA Champions League title, it remains uncertain whether the Super Eagles forward would secure a guaranteed starting spot in the French capital.

PSG’s unsavoury history with attackers

Paris Saint-Germain has a troubling history of handling their attackers poorly.

From Neymar Jr. and Julian Draxler to Hugo Ekitike, the Ligue 1 club has often pushed players out in an unceremonious fashion.

The Ligue 1 champions frequently sign players with high expectations but struggle to integrate them effectively into the squad. Unfortunately, Lookman could face a similar fate if things don’t go as planned.

Pressure and spotlights

The pressure and spotlight could also influence how Lookman performs if he transfers to PSG.

With a high reputation following his standout UEFA Europa League campaign, Lookman will be expected to make an immediate impact at his new club. He will be subtly seen as a replacement for Mbappé, who was the club’s standout star during his seven-year stint..

