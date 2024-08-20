Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman is most likely destined to leave Atalanta this summer

Paris Saint-Germain have expressed concrete interest in signing the Super Eagles star

The Italian club have identified a two-time Copa America winner as his replacement

Atalanta are slowly resigning to losing Ademola Lookman this summer amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and have already lined up his replacement.

Lookman helped the team finish on a high note last season, scoring an impressive hat-trick against an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final.

Atalanta have resigned to losing Ademola Lookman this summer. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

He was expected to leave the club, and many top European clubs alerted to him after his performance in the final, but he had a quiet summer until the last 48 hours when PSG approached his representative.

According to Calciomercato, there is already an agreement over personal terms. The Nigerian agreed to a five-year contract worth €5 million per season.

Atalanta line up Lookman’s replacement

The Bergamo-based club are unwilling to let the Super Eagles star leave, particularly when the season has started, and they will be in a panic to replace him.

However, according to Tutto Atalanta, they have identified a replacement in Argentina attacker Nico Gonzalez, who plays for fellow Italian Serie A club Fiorentina.

They will have to battle against Italian giants Juventus, who have been tracking the two-time Copa America winner since Thiago Motta was confirmed as their new manager.

Gonzalez is adept at playing on both flanks and is seen as an ideal candidate to fill the void that will be left by that former Fulham attacker if or when he leaves the Gewiss Stadium.

The Argentine has 39 caps for his national team and is one of Lionel Scaloni’s key players since his debut in 2019. Unfortunately, he missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a muscular injury.

Atalanta furious at Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta are furious with Lookman over his desire to leave the club and join Paris Saint-Germain, which have approached his representative two days ago.

Lookman reportedly asked to be left out of the matchday squad for the opening day 4-0 win over Lecce. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini is on good terms with the player despite the board’s stance.

Source: Legit.ng