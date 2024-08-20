The influx of players from across the globe to Premier League outfit Chelsea is currently at an unprecedented height

The West London club has signed over 40 players since the takeover by new owner Todd Boehly in 2022

An English football legend has urged players against signing for Chelsea, amid ongoing links to João Félix and Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have continued their newfound tradition of massive signing of players, which began since Todd Boehly's takeover in May 2022.

This summer alone, the Premier League club have completed the transfers of 10 players, with reports suggesting that Joao Felix and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen could be next to arrive.

Under their new ownership, the West London club’s relentless signing spree has swollen the number of first-team players available to new coach Enzo Maresca to over 40.

Joao Felix, who is poised for a return to Chelsea, is pictured during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 28, 2023. Image: Visionhaus.

However, as the new season progresses and Chelsea’s squad grows increasingly crowded, Premier League icon, Jamie Carragher, has advised players against joining the London club.

Carragher urges players against signing for Chelsea

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, the 46-year-old expressed concerns about Chelsea's squad size.

The Liverpool icon noted that such a large squad could be detrimental to both players and the coach. Carragher advised players against joining the Blues, despite the attractive and lengthy contracts they offer.

This sentiment is echoed by many club fans, who believe a transfer ban might be the only solution to halt Chelsea's spending spree.

According to a report from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Portuguese forward, Felix is expected to travel to London to undergo a medical before signing a six-year deal with Chelsea.

With Félix's arrival from Atlético Madrid, Chelsea’s summer acquisitions will total a staggering 11. This situation becomes even more concerning with another report from Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, detailing that the London club is working assiduously to complete a deal for Osimhen.

