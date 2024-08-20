Ademola Lookman is seeking a move away from Atalanta to join Paris Saint-Germain

The French Ligue 1 club have been in contact with his representatives in the last 48 hours

He was dropped from the matchday squad that beat Lecce 4-0 in the opening fixture

Ademola Lookman may have been stepping on toes on his way out of Atalanta after reports emerged that he had infuriated the club's bosses amid Paris Saint-Germain's interest.

Lookman had a quiet summer until 48 hours ago when the Paris club sounded his agent to discuss the possibility of securing a move to the Parc des Princes.

Ademola Lookman looks dejected after Real Madrid beat Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

According to Calciomercato, there is already an agreement over personal terms between both parties on a five-year contract worth €5 million per season.

The deal will make him one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in Europe, while for the Parisians, he is just another regular earner, with the club paying most of the current squad more.

Lookman's attitude infuriates Atalanta

The Super Eagles forward was not named in Gian Piero Gasperini’s travelling squad that beat Lecce 4-0 in their opening 2024/24 Serie A match.

His omission was linked to him wanting to stay away from the team to decide his future, even though the club does not want to lose him with Teun Koopmeiners also leaving.

As noted by Foot Mercato, the former Fulham forward is putting pressure on the Bergamo-based club to allow him to leave with things accelerating fast on the deal.

The Atalanta hierarchy are said to be displeased at the former RB Leipzig forward in how he has handled the approach from the French Ligue 1 champions.

However, head coach Gian Piero Gasperini had good things to say about the 26-year-old when asked after the 4-0 win over Lecce, claiming he owes a lot to the player who won him his first title last season.

Gasperini unsure about Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Lookman's future is uncertain despite the interest from PSG in the past 48 hours, with Atalanta willing to hold on to their prized star.

Gasperini was asked about the player’s future after the win over Lecce, but he admitted he doesn't know what will happen with PSG yet and have yet to make an official offer.

