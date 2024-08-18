Chelsea lost their opening day Premier League match to champions Manchester City

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly appeared unimpressed with the team's performance and the result in their opening fixture and stormed out of his seat before the final whistle.

Chelsea lost 2-0 to Manchester City in their opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League season at Stamford Bridge, thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and former Blue Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly during the 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Adam Davy.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly was in attendance at the stadium but got out of his seat after the second goal by Kovacic wrapped up the result for the visiting champions.

As spotted in a video shared on social media, the American billionaire was seen leaving his seat in the stands after Kovacic scored the second and put the result beyond reasonable doubt.

Some of the problems from last season exist in defence and mostly attack after the club spent heavily on the team and are linked to several but failed to land a clinical striker.

Fans were joking that he was about to go and sanction a move for Victor Osimhen, whom the club had dragged his transfer on with Napoli for weeks now.

According to Transfermarkt, the club have spent €1.32 billion on players since the consortium led by Boehly and backed by assets management firm Clearlake Capital took over the club in May 2022.

The investments, many of which were spent on young players, have yet to translate to results on the pitch, with many fans already losing patience and calling the owners clueless.

Maresca tight-lipped over Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Enzo Maresca was tight-lipped over Osimhen when asked if the club are advancing in the deal for the Nigerian striker from Napoli.

The Blues have been exploring several options to sign the Super Eagles forward as they aim to bolster their forward line, with Nicolas Jackson continuing to misfire.

