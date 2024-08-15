Mikel Obi Vibes to Omah Lay’s Holy Ghost During Gym Session
- Former Super Eagles midfielder and captain John Obi still keeps up with his fitness routine
- Mikel, who retired in 2021, is now a media personality and presents the Obi One Podcast
- He shared videos of himself in the gym recently, keeping his fitness up and jamming Afrobeats
John Obi Mikel is not letting his fitness down despite being retired and recently shared videos of himself working hard in the gym with Afrobeats songs in the background.
Mikel had a professional career that spanned 17 years and is best remembered for his 11 years at Premier League club, where he won every trophy possible.
He had a nomadic career after leaving Chelsea in 2017. He signed up for five clubs in four countries—England, China, Turkey, and Kuwait- even though he had never played in the latter.
He has transformed into a media personality after retirement. He presents the Obi One Podcast with Chris McHardy and had top guests, including Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, and Usain Bolt, amongst others.
Mikel vibes to Afrobeats in the gym
The 37-year-old looks fully fit despite retiring three years ago and has featured in a number of testimonial and charity matches for Chelsea and other organisations.
As seen in posts shared on his Instagram stories, he shared a video of himself doing different routines in the gym and vibing to Omah Lay's Holy Ghost. He had a Moussa Sissoko’s Nantes jersey hanging on his wall.
The 2013 African Cup of Nations winning captain has been a fan of Afrobeats for many years and had an alleged row with A-list artiste 2face Idibia over an unverified club incident.
Both men denied the incident years after it was reported, with the footballer clarifying it to Daily Post and adding that he is a big fan of the African queen legend.
Mikel tipping Osimhen to Chelsea
Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi disclosed Didier Drogba’s role in convincing Victor Osimhen to make a switch to Chelsea, with the Premier League club heavily interested.
The former Super Eagles captain claimed he had been in contact with his compatriot and would do everything possible to see him leave Italy to move to Stamford Bridge.
