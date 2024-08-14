Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has come in defence of Jose Mourinho amid criticisms

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has backed Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho amid the unending criticism the Portuguese is enduring in his managerial career.

Mourinho is one of football's greatest-ever managers and has won a trophy at every club he has managed except Tottenham Hotspur, which sacked him days before a final.

Jose Mourinho passing instructions to his players during Fenerbahce's 1-1 draw vs Lille. Photo by Seskim Photos.

Source: Getty Images

He shockingly took over at Turkish club Fenerbahce in June, five months after Italian club AS Roma sacked and replaced him with club legend Daniele De Rossi.

As noted by ESPN, the club fell short of winning their first Super Lig title in a decade by one point last season, and the Special One has the responsibility of leading them to glory.

Oliseh defends Mourinho

Oliseh, responding to a viral post of a supposed Mourinho’s quote hitting back at English pundit Jamie Carragher, leapt in defence of the manager:

“Love him or loathe him, Jose Mourinho always makes his opinion clear!! Mr Carragher better be quiet; ask Frank de Boer, how criticising Mourinho seems to end his coaching career and earn him the "Worst coach in the world" tag!!”

Frank De Boer, in 2018, said it was a pity for a manager like Mourinho to handle the development of a promising English talent, Marcus Rashford and it sparked a classic from the former Chelsea boss.

The Special One fired back, labelling the Dutch tactician as the worst manager in the history of the Premier League after his dismal adventure at Crystal Palace.

Fenerbahce’s wait for Champions League football will continue after they were knocked out by Lille in qualifying rounds last night and dropped to the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's Nigerian players

Legit.ng analysed Nigerian footballers who played for Mourinho, including the greatest of them all, John Obi Mikel, who worked with the manager in two spells at Chelsea.

Super Eagles right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel is currently under the tutelage of the former Real Madrid boss at Fenerbahce. He described the coach as scary but nice.

