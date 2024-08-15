Chelsea are actively exploring various options to sign wantaway striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli

The deal is complicated by the hefty £113 million release clause and the Nigerian's wage demands

Chelsea legends John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba have joined in convincing the Nigerian striker

Chelsea are doing everything possible to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer, with two of their legends phoning the striker to convince him to join their former club.

Osimhen is confirmed to leave Napoli this summer after four seasons, a year later than he was expected to leave after helping the club win the 2022/23 Italian Serie A.

Victor Osimhen and Didier Drogba discussing after Nigeria beat Cameroon at AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

He instead agreed to a contract extension until 2026 with a £113 million release clause inserted into the deal and a pact that he would be allowed to leave this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have been the most active in trying to negotiate a deal, but the French champions have walked away, leaving only the Premier League club.

Drogba, Mikel to convince Osimhen

Chelsea legends and former African stars John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba have reportedly been in conversation with Osimhen to convince him to accept a move to Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Obi disclosed this development in an interview, which was quoted by Goal:

“We want somebody who can finish, score goals, and tap-ins. Someone like Erling Haaland. That’s something Victor Osimhen will bring to Chelsea. I hope that Chelsea fans will finally see him come to the club…”

The former Super Eagles captain claimed he would keep buzzing his compatriot to accept a move to his former club as he was a striker the team needed.

“I think if we can secure his signature it would be fantastic for the club. He’s somebody who will get us goals and that’s something that we need right now... Didier is also speaking to him, sharing his own ideas and what the club means to us. We all want to see Victor come to the club.”

Sky Germany reported that Osimhen is still open to a move to PSG, whom he has an agreement on personal terms with worth €14m per season with, while Football London claimed Chelsea will offer £39mil plus Romelu Lukaku and Cesare Casadei to Napoli.

Strikers Chelsea could sign

Legit.ng analysed three strikers Chelsea could sign if they fail to land their priority target, Victor Osimhen, with the summer transfer window closing in two weeks.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has yet to receive offers despite open intentions to leave the club, could be one of the late ones the Stamford Bridge outfits could turn to.

