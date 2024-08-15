Bayer Leverkusen stunned the world and won the German Bundesliga title unbeaten last season

They have managed to keep a hold of the majority of their stars to begin their title defence

Head coach Xabi Alonso has singled out Nigerian forward Victor Boniface out for praise

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has singled out Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface for praise ahead of their German Bundesliga title defence.

Leverkusen stunned the world when they pipped usual winners Bayern Munich to their first-ever title and did it remarkably without losing any match.

Victor Boniface pours beer on Xabi Alonso during Bayer Leverkusen's title celebrations last season. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Bundesliga.com, despite interest from multiple top European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea, Alonso stayed at the Bay Arena.

The club also kept a hold of their top stars, including the highly coveted Florian Wirtz, with only Jonathan Tah linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Alonso praises Victor Boniface

Nigerian forward Boniface was pivotal to the team's success last season, scoring 16 goals in 23 league games despite an injury-hampered second half of the season, which forced him to miss AFCON 2023.

He returned in time to help wrap up the title triumph but could not help Leverkusen avoid their only defeat of the season in the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta.

In an interview quoted by LigaInsider, Alonso praised the Super Eagles striker for utilising his holiday to get in shape ahead of the new season.

“I am pleased that he has used the time. After the injury, we did not have enough time for him to train. We needed him for the games. Now we see a Boni who is lighter and more athletic in the box,” he said.

Aside from being an integral part of the team, Boniface is also a big personality in the dressing room with his comic acts.

Boniface rules out Premier League move

Legit.ng reported that Boniface is settled in Leverkusen and will not be considering a move away despite concrete interest from Premier League clubs.

The Nigerian forward admits that it is all about winning trophies, and so far, he keeps winning in Germany, he will not leave to play his football elsewhere.

Source: Legit.ng