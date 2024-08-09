Ighalo Scores on His Return to Spanish Club, Receives King Treatment and Standing Ovation
- Nigerian star Odion Ighalo scored on his return to his former club Granada, in a pre-season friendly encounter
- The Saudi Pro League side Al-Wehda forward successfully played for the Spanish club for four seasons
- The former Manchester United star forward was received and celebrated during the pre-season friendly
Odion Ighalo returned to his former club Granada, and was well received and celebrated like a king during their pre-season friendly against his current club, Al-Wehda.
The former Super Eagles forward played for the Spanish club for four seasons on loan during his time at Udinese due to a partnership agreement between the two clubs.
As noted by Transfermarkt, he played 132 times for the club, the most for any club in his career. He scored 38 goals and provided six assists before joining Watford, another club partnering with Udinese in 2014.
Since leaving the club permanently in 2014, he has played in England, China and Saudi Arabia, including a loan spell at Premier League club Manchester United.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Ighalo celebrated by Granada
Granada and Al-Wehda played a pre-season friendly at the home of the Spanish club Los Carmenes and settled for a 1-1 draw before the Nasrids won 5-4 on penalties.
Ighalo scored the Saudi club’s only goal during regulation time, reminding the Grana fans what he was capable of during his time in the Spanish La Liga.
As seen in a video shared on Instagram by the club, the striker was honoured before the game and was presented with a frame customised with 132, the number of times he played for the club.
He held his hands to his chest to celebrate his goal, during which he was given a standing ovation by the fans, who tirelessly chanted his name “Ighalo, Ighalo” throughout the match.
Nigerian players in Saudi Arabia
Legit.ng analysed the Nigerian players in Saudi Arabia after Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong agreed to join the newly promoted club Al-Kholood.
The AFCON 2023 Player of the Tournament becomes the fourth Nigerian in the league. Odion Ighalo is the most experienced Super Eagles star in the Middle East.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com