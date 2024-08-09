Nigerian star Odion Ighalo scored on his return to his former club Granada, in a pre-season friendly encounter

The Saudi Pro League side Al-Wehda forward successfully played for the Spanish club for four seasons

The former Manchester United star forward was received and celebrated during the pre-season friendly

Odion Ighalo returned to his former club Granada, and was well received and celebrated like a king during their pre-season friendly against his current club, Al-Wehda.

The former Super Eagles forward played for the Spanish club for four seasons on loan during his time at Udinese due to a partnership agreement between the two clubs.

Odion Ighalo embraces his former Granada manager Lucas Alcaraz. Photo by Fermin Rodriguez.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he played 132 times for the club, the most for any club in his career. He scored 38 goals and provided six assists before joining Watford, another club partnering with Udinese in 2014.

Since leaving the club permanently in 2014, he has played in England, China and Saudi Arabia, including a loan spell at Premier League club Manchester United.

Ighalo celebrated by Granada

Granada and Al-Wehda played a pre-season friendly at the home of the Spanish club Los Carmenes and settled for a 1-1 draw before the Nasrids won 5-4 on penalties.

Ighalo scored the Saudi club’s only goal during regulation time, reminding the Grana fans what he was capable of during his time in the Spanish La Liga.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by the club, the striker was honoured before the game and was presented with a frame customised with 132, the number of times he played for the club.

He held his hands to his chest to celebrate his goal, during which he was given a standing ovation by the fans, who tirelessly chanted his name “Ighalo, Ighalo” throughout the match.

Nigerian players in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng analysed the Nigerian players in Saudi Arabia after Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong agreed to join the newly promoted club Al-Kholood.

The AFCON 2023 Player of the Tournament becomes the fourth Nigerian in the league. Odion Ighalo is the most experienced Super Eagles star in the Middle East.

