The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a coach following the sudden departure of Finidi George

Several reports have surfaced detailing the NFF could be looking to appoint an interim coach for the team

Team technical adviser, Augustine Eguavoen, has provided a fresh update on the coaching process of the Super Eagles

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Super Eagles' coaching situation continues to unfold with new developments.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is actively seeking a much-desired foreign tactician for the national team.

However, with no agreement reached with any foreign coach and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series approaching, reports have emerged that the federation is considering appointing an interim coach for the Super Eagles.

Augustine Eguavoen gestures during the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 23, 2022. Image: Daniel Beloumou.

Source: Getty Images

Media outlet, Complete Sports, has reported that the NFF has decided on Augustine Eguavoen as the interim manager of the national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nonetheless, amid these updates, the 58-year-old Eguavoen has addressed the managerial situation of the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles coaching

Speaking in an interview as captured by OwnGoalNigeria, the national team technical adviser detailed that he was not in the running to return to the team on an interim basis.

The 58-year-old stressed that the next coach of the Nigerian team has yet to be announced as the federation has yet to conclude the final dealings regarding the appointment.

The 1994 AFCON winner, however, concluded by stating that within the next 14 days, a new manager for the Super Eagles is expected to be appointed.

Several foreign managers, including Hervé Renard, Éric Chelle, and Tom Saintfiet, are currently linked to the Nigerian team's coaching vacancy.

However, it appears no agreement has been reached with any of the parties linked with the job.

The Super Eagles are set to kick off their 2023/24 AFCON qualification series with a fixture against the Republic of Benin, before travelling to Rwanda to face the Amavubi.

NFF compiles Super Eagles squad list

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF has compiled a squad list for the upcoming international window.

The shortlist is said to include veteran defender Leon Balogun and Cardiff City fullback Jamilu Collins, among others.

Nigeria remains without a coach following the departure of Finidi.

Source: Legit.ng