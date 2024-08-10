The coaching situation of Nigeria's senior men's national team continues to generate significant conversations

Several foreign coaches have been linked with the vacant Super Eagles role following Finidi George's resignation

A Belgian coach who is in the running for the role has reportedly opted to appoint a former Nigeria player as his assistant

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria continues to spark a buzz across the country's footballing community.

Several foreign tacticians have been linked with taking over the coaching job since the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced it was seeking a foreigner for the role.

A long and ever-changing list of managers has been linked with the job. However, amid these lengthy and numerous names, a few that stand out include Eric Chelle, Hervé Renard, and Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet.

Nonetheless, as the NFF hierarchy continues to bide its time before appointing a new manager, a recent report has surfaced detailing that Coach Saintfiet is already preparing the members of his backroom staff.

Tom Saintfiet prepares backroom staff?

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the 51-year-old has begun assembling his assistants and technical team in anticipation of a potential appointment as coach of the Super Eagles.

The report suggests that the Philippines national team coach plans to include a former Super Eagles player in his coaching staff.

Saintfiet has consistently expressed his enthusiasm for managing Nigeria and recently spoke highly of the potential achievements with the current Super Eagles squad.

Data from Fotmob highlights Saintfiet’s extensive experience with African football, having previously managed teams in Gambia, Ethiopia, Togo, and Malawi.

The well-traveled Belgian is currently with the Philippines national team, and a move from his current position is not out of the question.

