Chelsea have reportedly withdrawn from Samu Omorodion's transfer despite agreeing on a deal

The striker was in London for a medical, but the deal collapsed last night due to contract issues

The Blues have reportedly reignited their interest in Victor Osimhen as their priority striker target

Victor Osimhen’s future at Napoli continues to take twists and turns, with the latest reports suggesting Chelsea have reignited their interest yesterday evening.

Chelsea have been locked in negotiations for the Nigerian forward over the past few weeks but have not been able to find an agreement with Napoli and the player due to the cost of the transfer.

Victor Osimhen stepping up his fitness at Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

The Blues switched focus to signing Nigerian-eligible forward Samuel Omorodion from Atletico Madrid in a domino deal, taking Conor Gallagher and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez to Madrid.

According to El Chiringuito TV, the Omorodion deal collapsed last night due to contract issues with the Olympic gold medalist, who is now set to return to Atletico with hopes of joining a new club.

The chaotic nature of the Londoner's business did not stop there, they immediately entered into negotiations to re-sign João Félix, who spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Stamford Bridge, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea prioritises Victor Osimhen

El Chiringuito TV added that Chelsea switched attention to Osimhen as the priority striker after the deal for Omorodion collapsed, even though they still wanted him if they had signed the Spanish striker.

The Premier League club have retained their interest in the Nigerian despite difficult negotiations with Napoli, who are holding out for his £113 million release clause.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is interested in Chelsea’s want-away striker Romelu Lukaku, who is also open to leaving England permanently and returning to Italy.

Multiple reports in Italy suggest the Super Eagles star reminded Napoli of his desire to leave. In contrast, The Telegraph reported that Chelsea wants to sign him with a waiting strategy.

Chukwueze wants Osimhen in Milan

Legit.ng reported that Samuel Chukwueze tapped Osimhen for a move to AC Milan compatriot’s future at Napoli, which remains complicated despite his desire to leave.

Chukwueze, who has rediscovered himself under new manager Paulo Fonseca, disclosed that he had spoken to his U17 teammate about joining him in Milan.

