Chelsea lost their opening Premier League match to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge

Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson had another off day in front of goal with missed chances

Fans have called on the club board to prioritise a forward amid interest in Victor Osimhen

Chelsea lost their opening match of the 2024/25 Premier League season to champions Manchester City, leading fans to clamour for the club to sign a clinical striker.

Nicolas Jackson led the line as the main man in his first season and scored 14 goals under Mauricio Pochettino after missing many chances and picking up where he left off last season.

Nicolas Jackson reacts after missing a goalscoring chance for Chelsea against Manchester City. Photo by Darren Walsh.

He had a frustrating day in front of goal before he was hooked off for youngster Marc Guiu in the 67th minute. He had a goal disallowed for offside and missed another chance.

Chelsea fans clamour for Osimhen

The club have been actively exploring various options to secure the signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli, but his £113 million release clause has made the deal difficult.

After their opening-day defeat, the fans have begun to clamour on social media for the Nigerian to be signed before the transfer deadline day.

@imohumoren wrote:

“Sign Osimhen @todd_boehly if you don’t have enough money I can contribute”

@OlIyCFC wrote:

“Even the biggest Osimhen detractors (myself included) would have to admit the team seems well set up for him. He won’t have to participate much in buildup, and you can already tell that having an aerial monster in the box will bail us out many times this season.”

@Nsukka_okpa wrote:

“Osimhen would not be in today's game and not get at least two goals. Chances were created. Strikers are not deadly enough. Not even a Chelsea fan but with Osimhen, they’ve solved 60% of their problems.”

Chelsea and Napoli have been working on a possible swap deal involving Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku. Napoli lost 3-0 to Hellas Verona, and it became apparent both teams needed their men.

As noted by Fabrizio Romano, the Neapolitans are edging closer to signing the Belgian, but a move to England for the Nigerian could wait till the final days.

Todd Boehly stormed out of stadium

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly left his seat at Stamford Bridge after former Blue Mateo Kovacic scored the second goal to seal the result.

The consortium, led by the American billionaire and backed by assets management firm Clearlake Capital, has not enjoyed success on the pitch despite heavy investment.

