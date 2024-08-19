The immediate future of Victor Osimhen remains a hotbed of discussion across football’s transfer community

The Nigerian forward has been linked with a transfer away to Chelsea following the start of the summer window

A Napoli chief has provided a fresh update on the future of the 25-year-old as the summer window nears its end

What club Victor Osimhen will play for ahead of this season remains a topic of close interest, that continues to generate opinions among many football fans and stakeholders.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a transfer away from Napoli since his stellar performance in the 2022/23 season.

Several elite clubs, including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and West London outfit, Chelsea, have been linked with the possibility of completing a transfer for the forward.

However, with the unfolding of the summer window, several clubs appear to be pulling away from the possibility of completing a deal for the forward, due to his hefty €130 million release clause.

Recent reports courtesy of Goal suggest that Chelsea remains keen on signing the Nigerian. Nonetheless, Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, has provided a new update on the forward's future.

Napoli chief offers update on Osimhen’s future

Ahead of the Parthenopeans' defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona, the director provided clarity on the immediate future of the highly coveted forward.

Speaking as reported by Sky Italia, Manna stated:

“Osimhen? The situation is currently blocked”.

“He wants to leave but I can’t give any feeling on PSG or Chelsea… we’re now trying to find a solution with his camp.”

Osimhen, who remains keen on an exit, was omitted from Antonio Conte’s squad list for their opening league fixture.

The 2022/23 Serie A champions were pummeled by Verona 3-0 in what was Coach Conte’s official debut in the Napoli dugout.

