Victor Osimhen's future remains in the balance as he wants to leave Italian club Napoli this summer

His expensive release clause has forced off interested clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea

Winger and National teammate Samuel Chukwueze has admitted he would want him as club teammate

Victor Osimhen's future remains up in the air and has national teammate wishing they were clubmates.

Osimhen’s priority remains to leave Napoli this summer, with multiple top European clubs showing interest, including French champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze playing for Nigeria against Ivory Coast in the AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Franck Fife.

His £113 million release clause inserted into the new contract he signed after the 2022/23 season is the biggest obstacle, with clubs unwilling to trigger it.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have offered one of the most realistic options to get him out of Napoli, which is an initial loan move with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

However, he turned the offer down because he did not want a loan without a mandatory clause, while Napoli also rejected it because of the idea of having him and Romelu Lukaku on their books.

Chukwueze wants Osimhen at Milan

AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze, enjoying a new lease of life under new manager Paulo Fonseca, has tapped his national teammate for a move.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he named Osimhen as one of the best players in the Italian Serie A, alongside his teammate Rafael Leao, and added that he wants him to remain in Italy.

“I would like to close my eyes, open them again, and see him here at Milan. I always say to him: ‘Are you sure you don’t want to come?’ And he says: ‘Samuel, you know it’s difficult…’” he said.

He acknowledged his former U17 teammate's role in helping him settle down when he moved to Italy last year.

“I’m here… thanks to Osimhen. He told me that Milan is a beautiful club, one of the best, and I should not hesitate to sign with them. He also said that they are fantastic and have wonderful fans.” he said.

The Rossoneri cannot afford the former Lille star unless they move on Rafa Leao, whose release clause is €175mil and invest the funds on the Nigerian.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Osimhen's future after reports emerged that Chelsea have withdrawn from the potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

The transfer expert claimed that the holdup in the deal was because the Nigerian was unwilling to accept a lower salary to move to London, and he also wanted a mandatory clause in the deal.

