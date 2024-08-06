The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain without a permanent manager following the sudden departure of Finidi George

The Nigeria Football Federation have been in hot pursuit of a suitable manager to take over the vacant position

A recent report detailing coach Herve Renard has agreed to a pay cut with the football federation has surfaced

The coaching situation for the Super Eagles is nearing its final twist, with an imminent announcement on the horizon.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been intensifying its search for a suitable replacement for Finidi George, who departed after a defeat to the Republic of Benin.

Herve Renard looks on prior to the Women's Quarterfinal match between France and Brazil during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de la Beaujoire on August 03, 2024. Image: Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

While recent discussions suggested that Éric Chelle was under consideration, a new report indicates that the NFF is close to finalising an agreement with French coach Hervé Renard.

NFF reaches an agreement with Renard?

According to a report courtesy of ScoreNigeria, the football federation has agreed on financial terms with the former French women’s national team manager.

Earlier talks detailed that Coach Renard had demanded a salary in the region of $180,000, which was significantly higher than what the NFF had budgeted for a new manager's remuneration.

However, after extensive discussions between both parties, it appears a compromise has been reached regarding his salary.

The report from ScoreNigeria is corroborated by OwnGoalNigeria, which also details that the NFF hierarchy has been waiting keenly for the conclusion of the Olympics to trigger the appointment of Renard.

It should be noted that Renard has declared he will be leaving his role as the French women’s national team coach following the conclusion of the ongoing showpiece in Paris.

If the former Ivory Coast manager is appointed as coach of the Super Eagles, his first major task will be to secure a victory against the Republic of Benin in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match scheduled for September 7.

