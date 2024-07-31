The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a permanent head coach following the departure of Finidi George

The 53-year-old left his role with the Nigerian team after the defeat in the World Cup qualifying series against Benin

An ex-Super Eagles attacker has warned the NFF against repeating the mistake they made with José Peseiro as they seek a new manager

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) continues its search for a new coach for the Super Eagles following Finidi George’s departure.

The 53-year-old left his position after disappointing results in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against South Africa and the Republic of Benin.

Former Nigeria coach, Finidi George, gestures during the 2026 World Cup qualification match against the Republic of Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium on June 10, 2024. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

In the wake of Finidi's exit, the NFF announced it would focus on appointing a foreign manager, given the looming risk of missing World Cup qualification.

However, more than seven weeks have passed since this announcement, and progress in finding a successor has been slow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the meantime, former Super Eagles forward Victor Ezeji has urged the NFF to avoid repeating the mistakes made when replacing former manager José Peseiro.

Former Nigeria striker warns NFF

In an interview with Legit.ng, the 43-year-old emphasised the need for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to expedite the appointment of the next Super Eagles coach. He highlighted that promptly resolving the coaching recruitment process is crucial for effective planning for upcoming fixtures.

He remarked, “I believe the NFF made a poor decision by letting go of Finidi. It seems we often undermine our own. José Peseiro, who also left, faced challenges, but he should have been allowed to complete the qualification process. If we failed to qualify, we would know who to hold accountable.

Now, we are seeing the same delay in appointing a new coach as we did with Peseiro’s departure. Over a month has passed, and there’s an expectation for a new coach to work miracles. I personally think the NFF is the main issue here. The decision to let Finidi go was a grave mistake.”

The former Nigerian striker’s views are echoed by many key figures in the Nigerian football community.

According to Fotmob, the Super Eagles’ next fixtures are scheduled for September, with matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda on the horizon.

Herve Renard linked with Super Eagles job

Legit.ng previously reported that the NFF had targeted Hervé Renard as the next Super Eagles coach. However, their pursuit may have hit a snag before it gained significant traction.

The NFF is said to have offered €2 million to Renard, who currently manages the French Women’s national team, surpassing Egypt's offer, which was slightly lower.

Source: Legit.ng