Chido Obi-Martin is on the verge of joining Manchester United from arch-rivals Arsenal Football Club

The 16-year-old has been incredible in recent times and was on the scoresheet ten times against Liverpool U16s

Although he has made appearances for Denmark and England at youth levels, Obi-Martin is still eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level

English Premier League club Manchester United are making efforts to add Chido Obi-Martin to their first academy.

The 16-year-old Arsenal youngster, who progressed through youth levels in quick succession, is on the verge of moving to Old Trafford.

Obi-Martin has impressed in recent times, scoring 10 goals in a single match against Liverpool U16.

Manchester United have prepared a bid to sign Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal. Photo Credit: Stuart MacFarlane.

In November 2023, Mikel Arteta invited him to train with Arsenal's first team.

Further reports have it that the prodigy has represented Denmark at the U17 level, scoring 11 goals.

He also featured twice for England U16, and due to his family heritage, he can also play for Nigeria at the senior national team level.

Overall, Chido Obi-Martin scored 29 goals in 17 league matches for the under-18s last season.

Manchester United have a rich history of nurturing talents in England, and the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are prime examples.

NY Times has since reported that United is exploring a deal to sign Obi-Martin after his decision to leave Arsenal.

Chelsea announce Landon Emenalo signing

Meanwhile, Chelsea have announced the intake of new academy scholars ahead of the 2024/2025 football season.

Landon Emenalo, the son of former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo has officially joined the Stamford Bridge outfit.

His dad, Michael Emenalo, worked as the technical director of the London club between 2011 and 2017.

Chelsea end Omorodion's pursuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have seen multiple bids for Samu Omorodion rejected by Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos are holding out for at least £70 million to part ways with the 20-year-old. The highest the Premier League club have offered is a £42mil bid, including add-ons.

The player's stance and the club's insistence have forced the Todd Boehly-owned club to withdraw in their pursuit of Omorodion.

