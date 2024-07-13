Chelsea are in active search for a potent striker in the transfer market to rival Nicolas Jackson next season

The Senegalese striker led the line for Mauricio Pochettino last season but was not up to what the team needs

Their pursuit of a new striker has linked them to two Nigerians but they will not be signing either of the two

Chelsea are actively searching for a new striker, and it now looks unlikely that they will add to their Nigerian contingent after pulling out of a move for another star.

Nicolas Jackson was the Blues' leading striker last season, but his indecisiveness and wastefulness in front of goal limited the team in key moments throughout the season.

Samuel Omorodion competes for the ball with Aurelien Tchouameni while in action for Alaves against Real Madrid. Photo by Manuel Queilmadelos.

The club have identified many number nine options, many of which fall into the same brackets of young, potential, and inexperienced players like the Senegalese striker.

Chelsea end Omorodion's pursuit

One of the strikers the Blues have been in contact with is Atletico Madrid striker Samuel Omorodion, 20, and have seen multiple bids rejected by the Spanish club.

According to Goal, Losrojiblancos are holding out for at least £70 million to part ways with the 20-year-old. The highest the Premier League club have offered is a £42mil bid, including add-ons.

The Spanish-born striker of Nigerian descent is also said to be keen on remaining at the Wanda Metropolitano, making the deal even more difficult to negotiate.

According to Marca, the player's stance and the club's insistence have forced the Todd Boehly-owned club to withdraw in their pursuit of Omorodion.

The 2004-born star spent last season on loan at Alaves and scored eight league goals in 34 games for the newly promoted side.

The striker was born in Spain to Nigerian parents. He has represented the country of his birth at youth levels and is still eligible to play for the three-time African champions.

