English Club Chelsea Announce Signing Son of Nigeria’s 1994 World Cup Star

Michael Emenalo's son, Landon, has joined English club Chelsea and the teenager is expected to impress

The son of the former Nigerian international is said to be an exciting and creative midfielder who can play under intense pressure

His father was a member of the Nigerian national team squad that played at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States

English Premier League side Chelsea have announced the intake of new academy scholars ahead of the 2024/2025 football season.

Landon Emenalo, the son of former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo has officially joined the Stamford Bridge outfit.

His dad, Michael Emenalo, worked at with the London club as the technical director between 2011 and 2017.

He then went on to join the French club AS Monaco, where he worked in the same capacity.

The senior Emenalo was a member of the Super Eagles and was in the squad for the 1994 FIFA World Cup, where he covered for the injured Benedict Iroha.

In 1995, he was named in the squad for the King Fahd Cup.

Now, his son is among eleven new prospects who arrived at the Cobham Training Center for pre-season activities with the U18 team.

It was gathered that agreements were signed last week, and they will be coached by Chelsea U18s Nigerian football tactician Hassan Sulaiman.

Landon Emenalo tipped to shine at Chelsea

The 16-year-old Emenalo Jnr. is said to be a creative midfielder and is expected to impress for his new team.

Further reports via All Nigerian Soccer claim that the youngster joined Chelsea at U8 level before relocating to Monaco and then returned to Cobham as an U13. The report added:

"Last season, he made his competitive debut in the U18 Premier League and made his first appearance for the development squad in a Premier League Cup clash against Colchester United in January 2024."

