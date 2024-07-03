Nigerian football legend, Sunday Oliseh, has expressed his opinion that former Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi "needs some help"

Legit.ng recalls that Obi, in November 2023, opened up on the entitlement mentality of family members

But Oliseh in a new interview faulted Mikel's disposition, saying "in Africa, it is our pride to help your family"

FCT, Abuja - Former Super Eagles captain and head coach, Sunday Oliseh, has criticised his compatriot, Mikel Obi, for some of the comments made on his podcast, The Obi One Podcast.

Legit.ng reports that a frosty relationship played out between Oliseh and Mikel since the former's stint as manager of the senior men's national team.

Oliseh (left) who featured for the three-time African champions in two world cups had a seven-month stint with the Super Eagles as head coach. Photo credits: Mark Metcalfe - FIFA, Ramsey Cardy

Speaking in an interview with Elegbete TV Sports published on Tuesday, July 2, Oliseh advised Mikel to do a self-assessment.

Citing a popular 2023 interview with English football icon, Rio Ferdinand, where Mikel talked about ‘black tax’ — an unstructured financial burden usually placed on a successful person by members of their extended family, Oliseh berated the Olympic bronze medalist for ‘humiliating’ his family.

He said:

“When he (Mikel) made the statement, I heard about it. But it would be degrading for me to go on television and begin to argue with the boy.

“But I would like to help him; I think he needs some help.

“You cannot become a legend with your mouth. You cannot achieve what you are not able to achieve with your foot on the pitch of play as a footballer, you cannot achieve it outside the pitch with talking and with podcast.”

“When I watched this video, what I saw shocked me. That is why I felt Obi Mikel needs help.

“Never in the history of Nigeria has one player ever gone on a foreign podcast and totally humiliated his family by calling them beggars, problems, and everything. When I saw it, I was shocked. And that is why I am saying that this disrespect of family and people that are older than you. It has to stop.”

The FIFA technical study group member added:

“In Africa, it is our pride when you make life, to help your family. In fact, it is your duty.”

Oliseh speaks on 'problematic' Super Eagles legend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oliseh named Mikel, Vincent Enyeama and Emmanuel Emenike as the three players the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said were problematic to the national team.

Oliseh accused Mikel of disregard, saying when he sent a message to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner, “he never responded; he never called me back; he totally ignored me”.

