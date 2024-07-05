Portugal vs France: LIVE 2024 Euro Quarter Final Result, Match Stream and Update
Hamburg, Germany - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match featuring Portugal and Germany at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.
The game today, Friday, July 5, features some of the best players in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Antoine Griezmann, and others.
France vs Portugal: Ronaldo's cult following evident
Portugal entered Euro 2024 as one of the favourites to win the competition and yet the primary focus of many football fans is almost always a 39-year-old striker who plays in the 27th-best league in the world.
It remains to be seen if Portugal and Ronaldo would pass the France test.
In their last match, A Seleção defeated Slovenia 3-0 on penalties.
Portugal vs France: Live stream, TV channel, and where to watch
People may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using their usual streaming service.
Audiences in the USA can watch the match via Fox Sports.
To watch on TV, fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.
Euro 2024: Portugal vs France match's kick-off time
The match between Portugal and France will kick off at 8 pm Nigerian time.
