Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro 2024 campaign took a dramatic turn on Monday night. The Portuguese captain was left distraught after seeing his penalty saved in extra time against Slovenia, but his team ultimately emerged victorious in a tense penalty shootout.

The match remained goalless after 90 minutes, and the tension escalated when Portugal were awarded a penalty late in the first period of extra time.

With the chance to put his side ahead, Ronaldo stepped up confidently, only to see his effort superbly saved by Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, a former teammate at Atletico Madrid.

The miss clearly affected the 39-year-old. Television cameras captured Ronaldo in tears during the halftime break in extra time, consoled by teammates.

Portugal fans in the Frankfurt Arena displayed their unwavering support, chanting "Viva Ronaldo" after the emotional moment was shown on the big screen.

Despite the setback, Portugal managed to compose themselves. The match went to penalties, where goalkeeper Diogo Costa emerged as the hero, saving all three Slovenian attempts to secure a dramatic 3-1 victory.

