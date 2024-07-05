POS Attendant Earning N15,000 in 2021 Relocates Abroad, Gets Jobs with Salary in Dollars
- A young lady who was earning N15,000 as a POS attendant in 2021 moved abroad to start a new life
- In the video, she revealed that she began working as a Kitchen Assistant, earning in dollars, and has also commenced her university studies
- The story includes two photos illustrating her remarkable journey from a struggling young woman in Nigeria to achieving stability abroad
In 2021, a young woman earning N15,000 as a POS attendant decided to move abroad and embark on a fresh start.
In a recent video, she shared her experience of working as a kitchen assistant, where she earned a salary in dollars, and also announced that she had begun her university education.
The story is highlighted with two photos showcasing her impressive transformation from facing challenges in Nigeria to finding stability and success abroad, as shown by @ajebochronicles.
Watch the video here:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
GeneralTunde said:
“Until I experience it sha.”
AJEBO responded:
“You will experience it. Make sure God is first in everything you do, be positive, then put in the work and watch yourself excel.”
EMPEROR wrote:
“Hopefully, your God is my God.”
Amybelina commented:
“Awn God is soo good to you.”
Ace:
“I celebrate Grace mama, I Tap from your testimony.”
Just_pariola:
“God is sooooo goooood, I’m happy for youuu.”
Udonsi_promise:
“God is so good.”
Manny:
‘Thank you for gifting David.”
StecojnrMichael:
“You are indeed the testimony that God is always changing people's live Ajebo.”
KennyCereals55:
“I will do this soon by his grace.”
Work out:
“I will give my testimony soon.”
Yahwehsprincess:
“I am so happy for you. Congratulations and glory be to God.”
Ifunanya217:
“Omo where the money from come? Because I wan do visa but the money much oo.”
PrettyMia:
“Ahh God when congratulations.”
ABIKE:
“Pls do u write any English proficiency exam when u did urs I have my wace presently doing my ND.”
Alimot Opeyemi233:
“I remembered when I came across your story last year wow.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a businessman Yaw Boadu, based in the Eastern Region, has expressed his willingness to stay in Ghana and continue to make his thriving Mobile Money (MoMo) super-agent business grow instead of travelling to work abroad.
POS man entertains customers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hilarious video captured the moment a Nigerian man who had worked as a POS attendant at a shop, bragging about his business to the customers.
The POS man, as shared by @anikyy04, confidently declared that his POS was the best in the world, and that no other POS could match his quality and speed.
He also revealed that he had enjoyed a lavish lifestyle thanks to the profit he earned from the business, which amused the people who listened to him at the shop.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.