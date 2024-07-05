A young lady who was earning N15,000 as a POS attendant in 2021 moved abroad to start a new life

In the video, she revealed that she began working as a Kitchen Assistant, earning in dollars, and has also commenced her university studies

The story includes two photos illustrating her remarkable journey from a struggling young woman in Nigeria to achieving stability abroad

POS attendant earning N15,000 in 2021 relocates abroad. Photo credit: @ajebochronicles

Source: TikTok

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

GeneralTunde said:

“Until I experience it sha.”

AJEBO responded:

“You will experience it. Make sure God is first in everything you do, be positive, then put in the work and watch yourself excel.”

EMPEROR wrote:

“Hopefully, your God is my God.”

Amybelina commented:

“Awn God is soo good to you.”

Ace:

“I celebrate Grace mama, I Tap from your testimony.”

Just_pariola:

“God is sooooo goooood, I’m happy for youuu.”

Udonsi_promise:

“God is so good.”

Manny:

‘Thank you for gifting David.”

StecojnrMichael:

“You are indeed the testimony that God is always changing people's live Ajebo.”

KennyCereals55:

“I will do this soon by his grace.”

Work out:

“I will give my testimony soon.”

Yahwehsprincess:

“I am so happy for you. Congratulations and glory be to God.”

Ifunanya217:

“Omo where the money from come? Because I wan do visa but the money much oo.”

PrettyMia:

“Ahh God when congratulations.”

ABIKE:

“Pls do u write any English proficiency exam when u did urs I have my wace presently doing my ND.”

Alimot Opeyemi233:

“I remembered when I came across your story last year wow.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a businessman Yaw Boadu, based in the Eastern Region, has expressed his willingness to stay in Ghana and continue to make his thriving Mobile Money (MoMo) super-agent business grow instead of travelling to work abroad.

POS man entertains customers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hilarious video captured the moment a Nigerian man who had worked as a POS attendant at a shop, bragging about his business to the customers.

The POS man, as shared by @anikyy04, confidently declared that his POS was the best in the world, and that no other POS could match his quality and speed.

He also revealed that he had enjoyed a lavish lifestyle thanks to the profit he earned from the business, which amused the people who listened to him at the shop.

Source: Legit.ng