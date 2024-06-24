Nigeria's football governing body, NFF, has been placed on alert over the availability of renowned football manager Harve Renard

The NFF is seeking a capable replacement for Finidi George who tendered his resignation as Nigeria’s head coach after two poor results in the 2026 FIFA world cup qualifying matches in June

According to a new report, Renard has announced his departure as head coach of the French women’s national team after the Paris Olympics 2024, making him available to take a new role

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are reportedly pursuing Hervé Renard as the next Super Eagles coach.

According to Africa Soccer, Renard is fancied to succeed Finidi George, who resigned abruptly in June 2024.

The Super Eagles are currently coachless following Finidi George's resignation. Photo credit: @FinidiGeorge_FG

Source: Twitter

Renard has previously been the manager of the Zambia national team, with whom he won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON); he also won the competition in 2015 with the Ivory Coast, becoming the first coach to win two AFCONs with different teams.

Presently, the 55-year-old is the head coach of the France women’s national team. But Africa Soccer reported on Monday, June 24, that Renard had announced his departure as head coach of 'The Blues' after the Paris Olympics 2024, making him available to take a new role.

Source: Legit.ng