Real Madrid will not take part in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup due to the financial decision of the Spanish giants

The club's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, disclosed this and noted that Real Madrid makes over €20 million per match, hence, it would be a wasted effort to participate in the World Cup for the same amount

The Fifa Club’s World Cup will take place in the United States in June and July 2025, featuring 32 teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared that the Spanish giants will reject the invitation to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Club Cup, citing dissatisfaction with the competition’s prize money.

Details about FIFA World Club Cup

As reported by ABC News, the expanded competition is set to take place in the United States in June and July 2025, featuring 32 teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania.

A total of 29 of the 32 places have already been filled, with Madrid qualifying by winning the Champions League title in 2022 and 2024.

Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid will decline invitation

However, in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Giornale on Monday, June 10, Ancelotti said Real Madrid, along with other unnamed clubs were not planning to take part.

Buttressing his point, Ancelotti explained the club’s stance. He revealed the stark financial disparity between the tournament’s prize money and the revenue generated by a single Real Madrid match.

“Real Madrid will NOT go to the FIFA World Club, we will reject the invitation like other clubs”.

“Just one single Real Madrid match is worth €20m and they want to give us that money for the whole competition… no way. Negative,” Ancelotti told Il Giornale.

