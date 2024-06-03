25-year-old French striker, Kylian Mbappe, has joined Spanish giants, Real Madrid, on a free transfer

The European champions announced that Mbappe has agreed a five year contract and will join the club from the 2024/25 season

Mbappe described the transfer as "a dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams, Real Madrid."

Madrid, Spain - Real Madrid have announced the signing of 25-year-old striker, Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer.

Mbappe left after the French Champions, Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the summer.

Mbappe signed a five-year contract at the Bernabeu worth €15m (£12.8m) Photo credit: David Ramos

As reported by Sky Sports, Mbappe signed a five-year contract at the Bernabeu worth €15m (£12.8m) a year after tax.

The French national team captain will receive a signing-on bonus of just over £85m from Real, who will pay the fee in instalments throughout his contract.

The 2018 World cup winner is PSG's record goalscorer with 256 goals in 308 appearances.

Real Madrid announced Mbappe's arrival via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @realmadrid

The statement read in Real Madrid's website read:

"Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons."

Mbappe said nobody can understand how excited he is at the moment and can’t wait to see the supporters, Madridistas.

Legit.ng recalls that Mbappe is expected to become the highest paid player in the but with a salary not too far from the highest paid players in the squad, who are Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and David Alaba.

Mbappe's salary will reportedly cover a range between 15 and 20 million net per year plus bonus for objectives during the five years that the contract will last.

