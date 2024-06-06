One of the most handsome veteran actors in Nollywood, RMD, has shared epic throwback pictures of himself

The Nollywood actor rocked a blue jacket and T-shirt in the image where he looked so young, as though he were in his 30s

He has, however, accused his friend and comedian, Ali Baba, of stealing the jacket in the pictures he posted online

It's Thursday, June 6, and this day of the week is considered one to share old stories about oneself. Many go into their archives to dig up epic flashback images of themselves and share them with their online family.

Talented Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has excited his fans after he joined the 'Throwback Thursday' trend and shared old images of himself.

Fans are excited to see the old picture of the movie legend RMD. Credit: @mofedamijo

The actor revealed that he had gone for a photo shoot, prompting him to dress as he did.

RMD said Ali Baba went with him

While many may be focused on how good he looked in the picture, the actor was more concerned about the jacket he wore in the photos. He said he never saw it again after the shoot.

Furthermore, he remarked that his friend Ali Baba had gone to the shoot location with him. RMD noted that he was not claiming that Ali Baba stole his jacket, but he did have his suspicions.

See RMD's throwback pictures here:

Reactions trail RMD's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@alexxekubo:

"Ask Alibaba & the 4."

@eritdez_fit_:

"RMD with the Steeze button."

@khachieofficial:

"Just one question: How????? From then till now!!!!! How can one man be this... kai! It is well."

@owen0_147:

"Moral of the story be say Wetin u feel say u Dey do now .. men don run am before."

@wuraaola_art:

"This man maintained his steeze right from time! Such a legend."

@tega_salubi:

"Dripping since day one! You Sir, are a legend!"

@mimzgirlie:

"Pls leave everything to God boss."

