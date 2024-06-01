Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has forecasted a 2-0 victory for Real Madrid in the upcoming Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has shared his prediction for Saturday’s Champions League final, anticipating a 2-0 victory for Real Madrid over Borussia Dortmund.

The match, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, features Real Madrid chasing their 15th European title, while Dortmund seeks only their second in history.

Ferdinand, speaking on TNT Sports, expressed his desire to see Dortmund win, particularly because of his admiration for Jadon Sancho, according to MSN.

However, he conceded that defeating the formidable Real Madrid would likely be "a step too far" for the German club.

According to Sportskeeda, this year's final venue, Wembley, is a familiar stage for Dortmund, who experienced heartbreak there in 2013 with a loss to Bayern Munich.

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad enters the match as favorites, aiming to further cement their legacy in European football.

Who is Rio Ferdinand?

Rio Ferdinand is a retired English footballer renowned for his career as a central defender.

Born on November 7, 1978, in London, he emerged as one of the most accomplished defenders of his generation.

Ferdinand began his professional journey with West Ham United before transferring to Leeds United, where his performances earned him a record-breaking move to Manchester United in 2002.

