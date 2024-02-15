Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala recently trended on the timeline with a video she made about her Valentine's Day

Legit.ng earlier reported that a couple of Nigerian celebrities graced the internet with videos and pictures of their eventful February 14

Asisat, in her recent clip, narrated to her fans and followers the details of how she spent her love feast Day

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala got the internet buzzing recently as she narrated her Valentine's Day experience.

Legit.ng previously reported that a couple of Nigerian celebrities were spoiled, specially by their partners, to commemorate the love occasion.

Asisat Oshoala speaks on her Valentine's Day experience. Credit: @asisat_oshoala

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, a recent video from the former Barcelona striker revealed that she didn't have a memorable time during the love feast day.

Using a voiceover from Funke Akindele's popular TV series Jenifa's Diaries, Asisat narrated her ordeal in the dating pool, noting that the person she is interested in might not want her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the clip online, she wrote:

"Wetin my eye see yesterday, my mouth no fit talk am. Single life."

See her video below

In a previous report Asisat set social media on fire as she opened up about her love life.

In a post shared on her Snapchat page, the footballer revealed that she is ready to be in a relationship.

Asisat Oshoala noted that she was desperate for a man to be in her life as she needed one to take home for December.

The footballer, in a bid to prove she was very serious about it, stated that she was willing to apply if there were pages of communities she could join that would help her.

Internet users come to Asisat Oshoala's aid

Legit.ng compiled the reactions to Asisat's video below:

@ThePeakSanti:

What happened to Young Duu?"

@Moradeyofficial:

"Actually, If you put Pressure, You fit wear Pyjamas this December."

@Moradeyofficial:

"Nah Single you single. You no kill person."

@iSlimfit:

"Super Zee come to London let’s take you out."

@Konigtimz:

"Nah you cause am, I send you flowers dispatch rider say you are not reachable."

Asisat Oshoala whines waist to Igbo music

Legit.ng earlier reported a clip of Asisat Oshoala wowing netizens with lovely dance steps as she vibes to Igbo music.

The football star was seen in a viral TikTok video dancing happily while trying to balance a plastic bottle placed on her head.

Oshoala whined her waist as she tried to keep up with the beat of the native song.

Source: Legit.ng