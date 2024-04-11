Bayana Bayana of South Africa coach, Desiree Ellis, has explained why her team to the Super Falcons in the race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Ellis attributes the Bayana Bayana's loss to the team's inability to break the Super Falcons' defence and score the needed goal

She lamented that the elusive goal didn’t go in after slightly changing formation and making changes in the second half

Pretoria, South Africa - Head coach of Bayana Bayana of South Africa, Desiree Ellis, said her team lost to Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games because they failed to break down their opponent’s defence line.

The South African women’s national team drew scoreless with Nigeria in the second leg in Pretoria on Tuesday, April 9 after losing the first leg 1-0 in Abuja on Friday, April 5.

Ellis said couldn't break defence of the Nigeria’s Super Falcons Photo credit: Justin Setterfield

As reported by BSNSports, Ellis said Bayana Bayana knew they needed to score and score early because they would become more desperate the longer it took to score.

The disappointed coach stated this after the encounter in Pretoria, Soccernet reports.

Why South Africa lost to Nigeria’s Super Falcons

Ellis lamented that despite slightly changing their formation with three up front, her team couldn’t get a goal past goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

“We also knew that we needed to score as early as possible because the longer the game went on, the more desperate we would become.

“We didn’t start well. We changed the formation slightly because we needed to score, and we went with three up front. They got the chance early on, and that’s the only opportunity they got in the half.

“But we didn’t go forward as much as we wanted in the first half. We made a couple of changes in the second half and threw the kitchen sink at them. Unfortunately, that elusive goal didn’t go in."

