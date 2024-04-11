Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha, Anambra state dorganisedefeated schools from the United States and other countries to win the World Affairs Challenge (WAC) 2024

Peter Obi rejoiced with the Nigerian school while urging the winning team to remain focused on the global victory

Obi said Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha is the first Nigerian school to clinch Gold in the competition’s 32-year history

Onitsha, Anambra state - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has congratulated Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha, Anambra state for winning the prestigious World Affairs Challenge (WAC) 2024.

Obi made this known via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi, on Thursday, April 11.

How Nigerian school emerged world champions

CKC Onitsha defeated schools from around the world, including the USA, and Turkey, to emerge overall winner.

Obi said CKC Onitsha is the first Nigerian school to clinch Gold in the competition’s 32-year history.

“According to reports, this is the first time Nigeria is clinching Gold in the competition’s 32-year history. The Nigerian school, CKC Onitsha, defeated other teams from around the world, including the USA, and Turkey, to lift the highly coveted trophy.”

The former Anambra state governor urged the students to remain focused on the global victory.

“I recall earlier in January when they won the awards of both National Champions and Regional Top in the Africa Regional competition of this same World Affairs Challenge. I rejoiced with them and urged them to remain focused on the global victory.

“I am glad that they have now lifted the global title and brought honour to our nation. Their victory reinforces my consistent position on the need to invest in education.” organised

