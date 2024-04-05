The Nigerian female football team defeated the Bayana Bayana of South Africa by 1-0 in a qualifying match for the Paris 2024 Olympic

The Super Falcons got the only goal through their captain, Rasheedat Ajibade in the 43 minute at the MKO Abiola Stadium

The second and final leg will be played in Pretoria, South Africa on Tuesday, April 9 to decide the winner

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Super Falcons of Nigeria have defeated their counterpart, the Bayana Bayana of South Africa by 1-0 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Rasheedat Ajibade scored the only goal in the 43rd minute to secure a first-leg victory for the Falcons.

A narrow 1-0 win for the Super Falcons to take to South Africa Photo credit: @PoojaMedia

Source: Twitter

Ajibade beats the South African goalkeeper, swart to put Nigeria in front in the first half.

This was disclosed by the Super Falcons X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGSuper_Falcons

The match is the first leg of the doubleheader in the fourth and final round of the qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics in France.

It's a narrow 1-0 win for the Super Falcons to take to South Africa and a massive work to be done to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics in April.

The Super Falcons will travel to Pretoria, South Africa for the second and final leg on Tuesday, April 9!

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ajibade captained the team while Chiamaka Nnadozie retained her position as the goalkeeper in the lineup against South Africa.

Defenders were, Michelle Alozie, Chidinma Okeke, Christy Ucheibe and Osinachi Ohale.

In the midfield, the Super Falcons had Jennifer Echegini, Deborah Abiodun, Halima Ayinde and Ajibade Captain while Uchenna Kalu and Chinwendu Inhezuo completed the starting eleven.

