The Super Falcons of Nigeria played a goalless draw with the Bayana Bayana of South Africa in Pretoria and have secured a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

This is because the Super Falcons of Nigeria had defeated the Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the first leg of the encounter with a goal in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

Nigeria finally qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Photo Credit: Super Falcons

Nigeria had a slim advantage going into the match against their South African opponent after defeating the Banyana Banyana at the first leg of the qualifying match in Abuja days back.

That night, Rashidat Ajibade scored the one goal for the Super Falcons, moving Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls closer to clinching the ticket for the Paris games.

