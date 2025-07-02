A lady has shared the interesting rivalry between her mother and her twin brother as they prepare for their birthday

Omorinsola Lopez said her mother has a twin brother, and they share some likes and dislikes, which always brings rivalry

While her mother likes taking birthday photos, her twin brother does not like going to the studio, and this always brings problems during their birthday

A Nigerian lady shared the story of her mother, who has a twin brother.

According to the lady, her mother and her twin brother are always fighting due to the fact that they have different preferences about their birthday celebrations.

The woman and her twin brother are said to be at loggerheads over birthday shoots. Photo credit: X/Omorinsola Lopez.

In an X post, Omorinsola Lopez said her mother likes to take birthday photos, but her uncle does not like it.

She wrote in a 2024 post:

"My mum and her twin brother fight every time it is close to their birthday, because my mum likes to take pictures but the man doesn’t. Now she will shout on him to make sure he goes to the studio, she will even call his wife to tell her the cloth he should wear, so it will rhyme with her own cloth. I see how stressed the man gets but I understand my mum too because if I were a twin and my brother does not want us to “twin” on our birthdays, we will fight."

Another update she posted in 2025 indicates that they are at it again as their birthday draws closer.

Omorinsola said in a 2025 post:

"It’s time for update on their annual fight. They clock 50 tomorrow and for the past one month my mum and her brother had been going back and forth on their photoshoot, my mum wanted them to wear same thing, her brother said no, so she sent his cloth to his wife. Long story short, he had to snap because my mum said he wants to scatter their birthday plans, because he doesn’t want to wear anco and snap."

The lady said her mother always has a rivalry with her uncle over their birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: X/OmorinsolaLopez.

Reactions to Omorinsola's post

@OloriOfOloris said:

"50 years later and he’s still fighting to have his way? When would he learn and accept his fate?"

@that_preciouss said:

"He is a very determined man sha because after 50years he should have known to stop arguing with her."

@IyaAfrah said:

"I have a feeling your Uncle likes it. Baba is just playing hard to get ni."

@UncleDara_ said:

"That man should just accept his fate. She will always win. Happy birthday to them both. I and my twin are both guys but he is the one that loves to do these things. Me I just want to drink and merry on that day. This year we go again with the usual birthday argument."

