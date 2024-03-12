Ex-Nigerian international and former AFCON winner Sunday Oliseh has expressed his readiness to take up the Super Eagles' job

Oliseh, however, said he would only accept the job if the right conditions were put in place to carry out the task

If employed, Oluseh would replace Jose Peseiro, whose contract with the NFF recently expired after winning silver at the just concluded 2023 AFCON

Sunday Oliseh, a former Nigerian international, said he was ready to position Jose Peseiro, who recently left the Super Eagles coach if the conditions were implemented.

Oluseh was once the manager of the Nigeria national team between July 2015 and February 2016. Still, he left the job following a turbulent relationship with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and some senior team players.

Sunday Oluseh speaks on taking up Super Eagles job Photo Credit: Super Eagles, Sunday Oliseh

Source: Twitter

According to Complete Sports, the 49-year-old is currently being considered as a replacement for Peseiro.

Who is next Super Eagles coach?

In an interview, the former Ajax forward and 1994 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner said he would consider the top job in the national team on the conditions that the NFF put the right circumstances in place to carry out the assignment.

His statement reads:

“Right now, what I can say is that I am going to put my wildcard on this question.

“As I have also often said, if Nigeria needs my services, I will always help my country if the right conditions are met.”

Why Jose Poseiro leaves Super Eagles

Peseiro's contract ended in February, and there was no agreement to extend it before expiration. Both parties failed to agree on the wage the former Super Eagles coach would earn.

Recall that Peseiro led the Super Eagles to the final of the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023. Nigeria's national team got to the competition's final before being beaten by the host Cote d'Ivoire.

NFF announces vacancy for Super Eagles' job

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF had announced a vacancy for the head caches of the Super Eagles, Nigeria's national team.

The announcement followed a failed contract extension talk between the NFF and the former coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro.

In a similar development, the NFF also announced a vacancy for the position of the head coach of the Golden Eaglets, a position last headed by.

Source: Legit.ng