Juventus FC midfielder, Paul Labile Pogba has released an official statement following a four-year ban handed to him

Pogba said he is sad and heartbroken because the ban has taken away from him everything he has built

The 30-year-old French international vowed to appeal the verdict of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Italy - Juventus midfielder, Paul Labile Pogba has broken his silence after he was handed a four-year ban for testing positive for DHEA in August 2023.

Pogba said he is sad, shocked and heartbroken by the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping's decision.

Pogba says ban has taken away everything from him Photo credit: Valerio Pennicino

Source: Getty Images

In a tweet by an Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the banned player made this in an official statement issued after the tribunal verdict on Thursday, February 29.

The French international said the verdict is incorrect and will appeal it before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

As reported by Skysports, the ban will end in 2017 when Pogba will be 34 years old, raising doubts over his career after the ban.

Pogba said the decision has taken away everything he has built in his professional playing career.

The former Manchester United player vowed to make the full story known when he is free of legal restrictions.

Pogba denies taking supplements

“I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

“As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.”

Paul Pogba reveals next move after ban

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pogba announced that he would appeal against this decision to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

Should Pogba take the ruling to CAS to judge, the World Anti-Doping Code (WADA) will appeal against that. A final judgment could end up at the Swiss courts.

The 30-year-old midfielder is tied to a contract with the Italian club until 2025.

