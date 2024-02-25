Chelsea Vs Liverpool 0-0: Live Carabao Cup 2024 Final, Match Stream and Latest Update
London, United Kingdom - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the Carabao Cup 2024 final match featuring Chelsea and Liverpool at the prestigious Wembley Stadium.
Liverpool are favourites to lift the Carabao Cup for a record-extending 10th time.
Follow all the updates here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Sterling scores, but it's offside
With about 15 minutes left to the end of the first half, Raheem Sterling found the back of the net for Chelsea.
However, the goal does not stand.
Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup final: Match starts
The match is underway at Wembley.
5 minutes gone.
Carabao Cup final 2024: Chelsea vs Liverpool match online streaming
The Carabao Cup final 2024 is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus.
If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app. Check out a Sky Sports link below:
Carabao Cup final: Liverpool's Kloop names starting XI
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has named his starting XI for the Carabao Cup final.
With Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunex and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out injured, Klopp has been forced to name a much-weakened lineup.
Carabao Cup final: Chelsea announces starting XI
Chelsea have announced their starting eleven against Liverpool.
Coach Pochettino picked a strong side.
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Thiago Silva misses out
The experienced Thiago Silva is out of the match.
His presence would have solidified Chelsea.